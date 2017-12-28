Featured
Missing woman in northern Manitoba safely located: RCMP
(Source: RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 12:25PM CST
Last Updated Friday, December 29, 2017 12:38PM CST
RCMP said 37-year-old Martina Ballantyne has been safely located after she went missing in northern Manitoba earlier this month.
Thompson RCMP said on Dec. 12, a concerned relative of Ballantyne contacted investigators.
RCMP said officers searched in Thompson and her last known addresses in Flin Flon, The Pas, Cross Lake, Pukatawagan and York Landing.
RCMP did not say where she was found.