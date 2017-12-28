

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said 37-year-old Martina Ballantyne has been safely located after she went missing in northern Manitoba earlier this month.

Thompson RCMP said on Dec. 12, a concerned relative of Ballantyne contacted investigators.

RCMP said officers searched in Thompson and her last known addresses in Flin Flon, The Pas, Cross Lake, Pukatawagan and York Landing.

RCMP did not say where she was found.