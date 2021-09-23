Missing woman last seen at business in Thompson: RCMP

35-year-old Cora Lee Wood was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, evening at a business on Selkirk Avenue in Thompson. (Source: RCMP) 35-year-old Cora Lee Wood was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, evening at a business on Selkirk Avenue in Thompson. (Source: RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island