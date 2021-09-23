Missing woman last seen at business in Thompson: RCMP

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a woman last seen at a business in Thompson over the weekend.

RCMP said 35-year-old Cora Lee Wood was last seen on Saturday evening at a business on Selkirk Avenue in Thompson. She was reported missing to RCMP on Wednesday around 10:35 p.m.

RCMP describe Wood as five-foot-four, weighing about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of 'Asia' on her right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit secure tips to Crime Stoppers online.