Missing woman last seen driving Chevy HHR
Supplied photo of Debbie Zamonsky.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 1:02PM CST
RCMP in East St. Paul, Man., are concerned for the safety of a missing woman who was last seen on the morning of June 8, when she left home without her cellphone or medication.
Debbie Zamonsky, 57, drove away in a 2010 Chevy HHR with the Manitoba licence plate FSA877.
She is described as five-foot-four, 84 pounds with hazel eyes and reddish brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-668-8322.