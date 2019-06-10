

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in East St. Paul, Man., are concerned for the safety of a missing woman who was last seen on the morning of June 8, when she left home without her cellphone or medication.

Debbie Zamonsky, 57, drove away in a 2010 Chevy HHR with the Manitoba licence plate FSA877.

She is described as five-foot-four, 84 pounds with hazel eyes and reddish brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-668-8322.