WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a missing woman was found dead at a home in the city’s North End.

In July, police reported Danielle Diane Harper, 35, was missing. Then on July 23, her body was discovered at a home in the 700 block of Manitoba Avenue. Officers deemed her death suspicious.

Police have now ruled the case a homicide.

On Aug. 18, a man was arrested in connection to her death.

Police said Harper went to the suspect’s house on July 12 – the last day she was seen before she went missing. Officers allege Harper was assaulted and died from her injuries.

Police have charged Silas Ammaklak, 51, with second-degree murder. This charge has not been proven in court.

Ammaklak is in custody.