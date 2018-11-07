

CTV Winnipeg





MLA Cliff Graydon is set to break his silence.

The Emerson MLA was removed from the PC caucus last month. Days before his expulsion he apologized for inappropriate remarks he made to a legislative staff member.

In an email Graydon says he's scheduled a news conference for Thursday morning at the Manitoba legislsture.

Graydon said the event will be an opportunity for him to "...to discuss my political future, legislative issues and priorities moving forward, and my constituency.”

He also said he will take questions from media.

Graydon has already announced he will not run again in 2020.