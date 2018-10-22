The Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba has kicked MLA Cliff Graydon out of caucus.

A news release says caucus did not take this issue lightly.

"In response to his repeated inappropriate behaviour, our caucus has decided to expel Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon from the Progressive Conservative Caucus effective immediately,” read the statement.

“It has become apparent that previous attempts with Mr. Graydon to address a pattern of inappropriate behaviour have not succeeded,” it said.

Graydon apologized last week for a recent remark towards a legislative staff member and said he would not run again in 2020.

He also announced he is on medical leave.

Graydon is not present for the legislative session that resumed Monday.