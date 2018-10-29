A week after he was kicked out of the PC caucus, MLA Cliff Graydon is back at work.

The Emerson representative is sitting in the legislative assembly during Question Period.

Last week he was removed from the PC caucus for "inappropriate" comments towards a female legislative staff member.

Premier Brian Pallister said he was part of that decision.

Days before his expulsion, Graydon announced he would not run again in 2020 and was taking medical leave.

In the hallway after QP Graydon was asked if he would respond to the allegations and his thoughts on being removed from caucus.

Graydon said he will comment at a later time, saying he has to take care of his health first.