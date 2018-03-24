

Kaitlyn Van De Woestyne, CTV Winnipeg





A Manitoba MLA has launched a petition calling for an inquiring into the death of Tina Fontaine.

New Democratic Party MLA for St. Johns Nahanni Fontaine shared the petition on social media on Thursday.

“I think it is a tangible way for us to still honor Tina Fontaine, honor Thelma her aunt and certainly to honor the community of Sagkeeng, which has some of the highest levels of MMIWG across Canada.”

She said she hopes that the inquiry will deconstruct how the system failed Tina.

The 15-year-old was found dead in Winnipeg’s Red River on Aug.17, 2014 wrapped in a duvet weighed down with rocks.

Raymond Cormier, 56, was found not guilty of second-degree murder in connection with Tina's death in February.

“If she cannot get justice, it really does beg the question of who can?”

Tina Fontaine’s great aunt Thelma Favel told CTV News Saturday she supports the petition.

“I want someone held responsible for her death and we have to find out who,” said Favel. “I’m not giving up. I’m not going down without a fight,” she added.

Fontaine said she has received tremendous support for the petition from across the country. She hopes to start submitting the petition’s signatures to the Manitoba Legislature’s Clerks Office on Monday and will present them to government the following week.

- With files from Beth Macdonell