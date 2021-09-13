MLA Shannon Martin to officially launch PC leadership campaign

Winnipeg -

Manitoba Progressive Conservative backbencher Shannon Martin will launch his campaign for the party's leadership Monday.

Martin, who is the MLA for McPhillips, will make the announcement at noon in Oak Bluff, just outside Winnipeg.

He's one of at least three people who plan to seek the leadership, following the resignation of Brian Pallister.

The deadline to enter is Wednesday and the race will be decided October 30th by mail-in ballot.