MMF breaks ground on Michif Manor

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) has broken ground on a new facility, aimed at becoming a culturally focused home away from home for families travelling to Winnipeg for medical care.

Dubbed Michif Manor, the $11 million facility will be located near Health Sciences Centre. It will offer 12 private units with their own washrooms plus two communal kitchens, a dining room, workout room, games room, indoor and outdoor seating areas, laundry facilities and a cultural/resource room.

“It’s a safe place where they won’t have to worry about the financial burden of getting a hotel, staying with family or driving across town,” explained Frances Chartrand, MMF’s minister of health and wellness.

According to the MMF, the facility will integrate culturally sensitive practices, traditions and healing modalities that align with the Red River Métis culture and beliefs.

The MMF believes incorporating this traditional knowledge will enhance health outcomes.

“We all know when you’re going through a medical crisis and your children or your family are in the hospital, how you get better faster is knowing that you have the love, care, comfort,” Chartrand said.

“And of course, there’s the cultural component of being Red River Métis. Having your family is the backbone of any community and the backbone of your family to be together.”

The facility received $2.5 million from the Indigenous Homes Innovation Initiative, a federal grant. It is also being financed by the MMF.

Still, Chartrand says they plan to meet with the new provincial government to see how it can further support construction and operations.

Michif Manor is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

