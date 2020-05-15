WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Metis Federation announced on Friday it wants to create new employment opportunities in response to the ongoing economic crisis.

MMF President David Chartrand said the federation is looking to create between 500 and 700 part-time and full-time jobs.

The MMF feels there is a "need to begin creating positive strategies".

This comes after Manitoba Hydro announced it would be temporarily laying off up to 700 employees, after Crown corporations, universities and other public bodies were told the Progressive Conservative government to reduce labour costs.

"Premier Pallister insisted that customers would not see changes in the services being delivered," said Chartrand in a news release. "But, the MMF has been directly impacted by these cuts as the construction of our senior care facility has been delayed due to the lack of Hydro staff available, and we know we are not the only customers affected by this decision."

The MMF said since the pandemic began, it has introduced support for Metis employees, employers, and students. As part of the employment plan, the federation said it will include "COVID-19 compliance policies and pandemic approaches" to make sure everyone is safe.

The federation also said it is expanding its housing department and 150 new employment opportunities will be for contractors and labourers to help with repairs and maintenance of homes across Manitoba.

Chartrand said the plan will focus on new homes, childcare facilities, and senior homes, and it will begin on June 1.

"It is crucial that we remember that, in this time of crisis, we must be focused on people and not statistics," said Chartrand. "It is important to the MMF that those individuals affected by layoffs know that they can count on their Metis Government to step up in this time of crisis. Hope must be followed by action."