The Manitoba Metis Federation says it’s worried about funding for child welfare after the province unveiled a new block funding model for CFS authorities earlier this month.

According to the province the change will allow agencies to spend more on prevention measures, instead of an incentive to seize children.

CFS authorities will receive $435 million this fiscal year.

Indigenous leaders including MMF president David Chartrand met with Families Minister Heather Stefanson this week.

Chartrand says there are still questions about how the money will be split up and what happens if it’s not enough.

“There’s a lot of financial questions here and the end result for all of us including the grand chiefs was, what’s the value of a child’s life. We can’t afford to make mistakes here this is not a game of deficit cutting for us, this is about protecting children and ensuring that safety is number one,” said Chartrand.

Stefanson has said she has committed to working with the Indigenous leaders on this file moving forward.