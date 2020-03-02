WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Metis Federation is assembling a Metis-specific task force to help combat a potential COVID-19 outbreak in Canada

“I firmly believe it is our responsibility to ensure the public health of our Citizens within the Homeland and elsewhere,” said MMF Minister of Health and Wellness Frances Chartrand in a news release.

The task force will consist of group of experts, led by Chartrand. The team will work together to prepare an action plan in case of a COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.

According to the news release, the task force’s goal is to be on the “leading edge of emergency readiness and preparedness” and to make sure “that prevention and early intervention strategies are in place.”

“This committee of experts will not only help protect our Communities from the present threat of COVID-19, but also develop practices and plans to combat future biological threats,” said Chartrand.

“I am so proud to see the Metis Nation taking an active and leading role in this critical matter.”

The MMF’s Health and Wellness department will also be conducting outreach to citizens, specifically Elders and those at high-risk of contracting the virus.

“Our Citizens often have difficulty navigating and accessing the health care system at the best of times. I want to ensure they have the information and tools to properly manage a potential outbreak of this deadly virus,” said Chartrand.

Once the task force is created it will also work towards combatting other potential health threats facing Metis citizens.