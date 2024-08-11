WINNIPEG
    • MMF opens second pharmacy in Dauphin, offers free delivery for clients

    The MMF opened its second pharmacy in Dauphin, Man., on Aug. 9, 2024.
    People living in the Parklands region have a new option for filling prescriptions after the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) opened its second pharmacy last week.

    “We don’t have a lot of money, but we have some good ideas and let’s build a pharmacy,” MMF President David Chartrand told CTV News.

    The Medocare Pharmacy is located in Dauphin, Man., and will offer a full range of services to the city and surrounding area. It will also provide free delivery services so its clients don’t have to drive 90 kilometres to pick up their prescriptions.

    “From our perspective, we’ll take down our profits by using our cost to go and deliver that service with a smile,” Chartrand said.

    The MMF opened its first pharmacy in 2012 on Henry Avenue. It expects to open its third in Selkirk, Man., once the MMF apartment complex there is complete.

    - With files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson.

