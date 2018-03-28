The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) is taking the Pallister government to court over a $70 million Manitoba Hydro agreement.

The MMF said it finalized a legal deal with Hydro last July to settle property issues related to a handful of transmission projects.

Last week when Hydro's board resigned Premier Brian Pallister said his government sent a directive to the crown corporation to stop the MMF settlement, calling it "persuasion money."

The MMF unveiled its legal team which will seek a judicial review to overturn the provincial directive.

Lawyers for the Metis Federation say Pallister is using the agreement to cover up the real reasons for the board's resignation.

The Premier has defended the directive saying he's looking out for all Manitoba taxpayers.