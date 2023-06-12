MMF unveils housing complex in St. Boniface

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) unveiled a new six-unit, multi-family housing complex in St. Boniface on Monday.

“It was a vision of our department, of our president to be able to be able to provide affordable housing in a lot of our historic communities,” said Will Goodon, MMF Minister of Housing and Property Management, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the complex.

“Of course, St. Boniface is absolutely well known as being the home of our past president Louis Riel and, of course, there’s so many people who still live here today.”

The new housing complex is close to transit, medical facilities, schools and grocery stores. It has six units, including one single-bedroom unit with a den; two double bedroom units; two three-bedroom units; and one four-bedroom unit.

The project has been in the works for a several years and cost $1.85 million to complete.

Goodon noted the complex will offer affordable housing in the heart of the St. Boniface neighbourhood.

“From the outside, it’s beautiful, and I know on the inside you’re going to be astonished as well. We’re really excited to be able to offer this,” Goodon said.

This housing complex is part of the MMF’s commitment to providing housing and housing support for the Red River Métis people. This includes helping with senior and family housing, homelessness, first-time home purchases, and repairs to family homes.

“We need to be able to help people, help our families, help our citizens,” Goodon said.

“Sometimes one family, one person at a time, but we’re doing our very best.”