Commissioners from the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls are sending support to friends and family of Tina Fontaine as they await the jury’s decision on Raymond Cormier's second degree murder charge.

“The violent end of this beautiful young Anicinabe woman’s life is a tragedy that hurts us all. Tina’s death woke up the nation to the issues of violence and marginalization Indigenous women and girls are subjected too”, said Marion Buller, chief commissioner, and commissioners Michele Audette, Quajaq Robinson and Bryan Eyolfson in a statement.

Thursday morning, jurors resumed deliberations in the trial of Raymond Cormier, who is accused of killing Tina and dumping her body in the Red River.

Fontaine's body was found in August 2014 wrapped in a duvet cover, eight days after she was reported missing.

“Since her death woke the country in August 2014, her family, friends, and community have shown great strength through the police investigation, court process, and trial. With jury deliberations now underway, may our warmth and love wrap around each of them,” said in the statement.

Manitoba Chief Justice Glenn Joyal spent three hours on Wednesday instructing the jury on key issues in the case and how to come to a decision.

"Unless you are satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt the Crown has proved that Tina Fontaine's death was caused by an unlawful act and that the accused Raymond Cormier committed the unlawful act, you must find Raymond Cormier not guilty of second-degree murder. Your deliberations will be over," Joyal said.

"If you are satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt Raymond Cormier committed the unlawful act that caused the death of Tina Fontaine, you must find Raymond Cormier guilty of second-degree murder as charged."

Court heard that are no witnesses in Fontaine's death and that there is no DNA that connects her to Cormier.

"The jury's decision is a group decision. Everyone has a say and an equal say. Your duty is to consult with each other. The verdict must be based on the facts as you find them," said Joyal.

The national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls say they have heard from more than 700 of the 1,321 family members and survivors who have registered to speak to the inquiry.

With files from Bill Graveland/The Canadian Press