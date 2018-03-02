More Manitobans will have the opportunity to share their stories with the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The inquiry announced a second Community Hearing for Manitoba.

The two-day hearing will take place in Thompson on Tuesday, March 20th and Wednesday, March 21st.

The announcement comes after the need to gather testimony from northern Manitoba was identified during the province's first hearing, held in Winnipeg in October, 2017.

Eighty-six testimonies were collected in the province as part of the Truth Gathering Process.

One-hundred-sixty families and survivors are registered to speak.