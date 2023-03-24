MMIWG2S+ licence plates to be available in Manitoba in 2023

A possible design for the MMIWG2S+ licence plates slated to be available to the public before the end of 2023 (Source: Manitoba Public Insurance) A possible design for the MMIWG2S+ licence plates slated to be available to the public before the end of 2023 (Source: Manitoba Public Insurance)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island