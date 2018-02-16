A mother of three is worried about the potential for bullying and technology to collide, after her 10-year-old daughter’s attack was recorded on a device.

Amber Hardisty lives on Hollow Water First Nation, about 200 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Hardisty told CTV News she was headed back from Winnipeg with family, when she received a message online about her daughter Nevaeh.

“Her friend was telling me that she got beat up, saying ‘I’m so worried about Nevaeh, she’s a good friend’,” said Hardisty.

Along with a message, Hardisty told CTV she was also sent a video of Nevaeh being punched, pushed down and kicked, which she believed her daughter’s friend had recorded off another device after the video was posted to a social media sharing app.

Shaking her head, Hardisty expressed her sadness over watching her daughter’s attack.

“Especially hearing her scream like that,” said Hardisty.

Hollow Water doesn’t have cell service, so a panicked Hardisty had to message her daughter to check in.

She received a response from Nevaeh saying she was fine, and the whole thing was pretend.

Crying, Nevaeh explained that she was worried she’d get others in trouble if she told her mom the truth.

“I already feel like nobody likes me,” she said.

Nevaeh eventually explained to family that a girl had attacked her while outside a friend’s house.

With bruises on one side of her face and behind her right ear, Nevaeh is still having trouble hearing: something Hardisty said was confirmed when she took her to see a doctor in Pine Falls, MB.

Hardisty also reported the incident to RCMP, and was waiting on a call to take Neveah for a CT scan in Selkirk.

Moving forward, Hardisty said it worried her to be raising a daughter in a digital age where bullying included recording violent attacks.

“That’s just cruel for little kids to come up with things like, ‘oh let’s go beat up this kid and record it,’”said Hardisty.

Still, Hardisty talked about the strength and resilience Nevaeh possessed, and said the family would support her in every way possible.

Speaking with CTV News by phone, Hollow Water Vice Chief Furlon Barker said the community didn’t condone such violence or behaviour.

“The community must come together to look at the root of the problem,” said Barker.

“And develop a plan of action that’s understood and supported by everyone.”

In a statement, an RCMP spokesperson said:

“On February 14, 2018, Powerview RCMP received a report of an assault on a youth that occurred on the Hollow Water First Nation. As this is an ongoing investigation we are not be able to provide you with additional details at this time. “

Mounties are asking anyone with information regarding the assault to contact Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.