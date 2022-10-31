Monday morning fire causing road closures, poor visibility on Disraeli Freeway

A fire is causing lane closures and poor visibility on the Disraeli Freeway near downtown Winnipeg on Monday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are on scene of the fire on Lily Street near the Disraeli Bridge. The fire, which began around 4:40 a.m., is at a vacant duplex.

When crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters are attacking the fire from outside the structure, using an aerial ladder, because the conditions are too unsafe to go inside.

Crews are expected to remain on scene of the fire throughout the morning.

The fire has forced road closures in the area, including northbound Disraeli at Lily. Southbound Disraeli is open, but the median lane is blocked. Police warn that drivers may also be impacted by blowing smoke.

No one has been hurt in the fire and the cause of the fire is being investigated. There are no damage estimates at this time.

Winnipeggers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes to get to their destinations on Monday morning.