Monday morning fires causing road closures in Winnipeg
Winnipeg drivers might experience some disruptions to their Monday morning commutes as a pair of fires are causing road closures in the city.
One of the fires is at a commercial building in the 1000 block of Keewatin Street.
According to the Winnipeg Traffic Management Centre (TMC), Keewatin is closed in both directions between Inkster Boulevard and Church Avenue.
A number of emergency crews are on scene, with firefighters using aerial ladders to extinguish the blaze.
Residents are asked to avoid this area and should expect traffic delays on Monday morning.
The second fire is at two vacant homes in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue.
Due to this fire, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has closed Elgin between Isabel Street and Ellen Street.
Winnipeggers should expect this closure to remain in place throughout the morning.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
