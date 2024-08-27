Monday night crash leaves woman in critical condition: Winnipeg police

A Monday night crash in north Winnipeg has left one woman with significant injuries.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the crash, which involved a pedestrian, took place around 9:30 p.m. in the area of McPhillips Street and Machray Avenue.

The female pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

No charges have been laid.

The traffic division is investigating.