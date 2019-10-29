Money and Safety were front and centre for the Public Utilities Board on Tuesday, after considering Manitoba Public Insurance’s annual general rate application.

Tuesday was the final day of MPI’s 2020 general rate application hearings in front of the Public Utilities Board. The annual meetings covered several topics including road safety, future online options, and how much drivers will pay.

Brian Smiley, a spokesperson for MPI, said they were requesting a 0.6 per cent decrease. The rate drop would see consumers paying $10 less for the average passenger vehicle driver per year. Motorcyclists would be looking at a 5.1 per cent overall increase because of body injury costs.

Modernizing the service by implementing an online presence was also a topic of discussion. MPI said it wants to improve services for customers. Previously, the Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba has said that would spell disaster for the traditional brick and mortar model.

“We’re going into conciliation with IBAM, so we’re going to try and work out how the online model is going to look. The presentation, all that will be discussed at the table with IBAM officials,” Smiley said.

The Consumers’ Association of Canada has brought up several issues including developing road safety strategies, specifically for First Nations.

“There’s so many safety issues that occur in First Nations communities on gravel roads, and really those communities deserve more road safety attention,” Gloria Desorcy, executive director of Consumers’ Association of Canada’s Manitoba branch.

“We’re certainly aware of the challenges with respect to First Nations, but again we’re looking at all aspects, - whether its road safety in Winnipeg, road safety in rurals, or road safety in reserves. They are all a priority,” Smiley said.

The Public Utilities Board’s decision on all of these matters is expected to be presented in early December.