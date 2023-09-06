Money talk expected to dominate Day 2 of Manitoba's provincial election campaign

The cost of living and the cost of political promises are expected to be the dominant topics on the second day of the Manitoba provincial election campaign.

The Progressive Conservatives are scheduled to make an announcement on affordability in south Winnipeg, one day after promising to lower taxes.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont is set to release his full costed platform, which he says will outline his promises and show how they would be paid for.

New Democrat Leader Wab Kinew, who has already promised affordability measures such as freezing hydroelectricity rates, is scheduled to make an announcement in Winnipeg.

The election is set for Oct. 3 and advance voting begins Sept. 23.

The Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats have a full slate of candidates, while the Liberals are still working on nominations.