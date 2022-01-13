Monoclonal antibody treatment in short supply in Manitoba: Shared Health
A global shortage of a drug used to treat COVID-19 patients is being felt in Manitoba.
The monoclonal antibody treatment is one way the province is hoping to reduce serious outcomes caused by the disease, but officials say it is not a substitute for vaccination.
Jocelyn Michael-Gagne, 26, lives with ulcerative colitis and other underlying conditions. Early last week the triple-vaccinated Winnipegger was dealt another blow. She developed a bad cough and tested positive for COVID-19.
“I actually cried quite a bit,” said Michael-Gange. “I was very scared I was going to wind up in the hospital because I’m already so sick without COVID, so COVID on top of that – I didn’t know how my body would react.”
Michael-Gagne, who got her third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine just two days prior to symptom onset, said the ulcerative colitis she lives with flared up, she lost her sense of smell and taste and felt brain fog, describing her COVID symptoms as moderate to severe.
Just under seven days after Michael-Gagne first started feeling sick she was in a clinic receiving a one-time intravenous treatment she credits for helping keep her out of hospital.
“The fact that I didn’t even know about this was kind of shocking, but it was also a relief when I found about it,” Michael-Gagne said. “It won’t cure it but it’s going to help me stay out of the hospital.”
It is called monoclonal antibody treatment. It only became available in Manitoba Dec.20.
Michael-Gagne is one of just 150 Manitobans who’ve received it so far, in part because it’s only being offered to people who are either immunocompromised, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated who meet specific criteria.
But the treatment is also in short supply globally, including here in Manitoba.
“There are not that many doses of this in the province, and there’s one in particular called Sotrovimab which maintains its effectiveness against omicron,” said Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead of Manitoba’s First Nations Pandemic Response Coordination Team.
According to Shared Health, there are only 268 doses of Sotrovimab remaining in the province.
Approximately 215 additional doses have been allocated to First Nations communities in the province.
To qualify everyone must have a positive COVID-19 test and symptoms that began within the last seven days.
You must also meet one of the following criteria:
- You must be unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, have no prior history of a COVID-19 infection and be older than 40.
- Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated with no prior infection, between 18 and 40-years-old and have a serious health condition (diabetes, smoking, obesity, heart disease, kidney disease, lung disease or cancer).
- 18 or older regardless of vaccination status or previous infection and immunocompromised due to a medical condition or treatment.
Dr. Anderson said First Nations people over 40 who have received two doses of a vaccine may also be eligible to receive the treatment if they have underlying conditions.
“There’s a robust process for people who might meet eligibility criteria and for that medication to be prescribed,” Anderson said. “There are pretty tight criteria on who can get it based on the studies and the evidence as well as our own data.”
Dr. Philippe Lagacé-Wiens, an infectious disease expert, said while it’s proven to work the antibody treatment plays a limited role in the pandemic response.
“It is effective, it does reduce the risk of hospitalization in people who do get it,” said Lagacé-Wiens. “The idea is that these are almost a rescue therapy. That is what they are, they’re a rescue therapy. We should really be focusing still on making sure everyone who can get vaccinated is vaccinated and has all their boosters.”
Lagacé-Wiens said oral antivirals may play a bigger role if approved by Health Canada.
Michael-Gagne said if it wasn’t for her doctor’s office she wouldn’t have known about the antibody treatment in time for it to be effective.
Shared Health said the province is in discussions with the Public Health Agency of Canada to get more doses of the antibody treatment.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New modelling to show what's ahead in Canada's COVID-19 fight
Federal health officials will be providing an updated picture on the Canada-wide trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic today.
BREAKING | One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion
One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.
Every aspect of Canada's supply chain will be impacted by vaccine mandate for truckers, experts warn
Industry experts are warning that the federal government's new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers will impact the country's supply chain and hamper the flow of goods across the border, leading to potential shortages of some products.
Canada's Alphonso Davies has heart muscle issue after COVID-19
Alphonso Davies' return from a bout of COVID-19 has been put on hold with Bayern Munich saying the Canadian star shows signs of an inflammation of the heart muscle.
Ontario woman with Stage 4 colon cancer has life-saving surgery postponed indefinitely
A 30-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer has had her surgery postponed indefinitely and says it could be too late to save her if the procedure keeps getting pushed back.
'I want a change': Tim Hortons hockey cards inclusivity effort disappoints 8-year-old activist
An 8-year-old girl in Ontario is pushing for Tim Hortons to do a better job representing women in hockey after she bought hockey trading cards from the company that she expected to prominently feature female players for the first time, but was inspired to activism by how few she got.
Double-fault: Visa revoked again, Djokovic faces deportation
Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
Boris Johnson's office sorry for party on eve of royal funeral
Boris Johnson's office on Friday apologized to the Royal Family for holding staff parties in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year -- the latest in a string of allegedly lockdown-breaching gatherings that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.
Regina
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19, said he didn't know he had been infected
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
-
945 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan added 945 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing active cases up to 9,252.
-
Apartment fire east of downtown cuts power to Carmichael Outreach, displaces residents
Carmichael Outreach Centre was forced to suspend all operations Thursday, thanks to a nearby fire at an apartment complex.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers dealing with 'chaos' as Omicron spreads through schools
The Omicron COVID-19 variant has arrived in Saskatchewan schools, with as many as 40 outbreaks and more than 1,000 cases across the province.
-
As investigation into Saskatoon girl's death continues, rally calls for charges to be laid
Dozens of people marched from Saskatoon Police Service headquarters to City Hall on Thursday calling for charges to be laid against the person driving the vehicle in a crash that killed a nine-year-old girl.
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19, said he didn't know he had been infected
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion
One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.
-
Ontario woman with Stage 4 colon cancer has life-saving surgery postponed indefinitely
A 30-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer has had her surgery postponed indefinitely and says it could be too late to save her if the procedure keeps getting pushed back.
Edmonton
-
Canada's Alphonso Davies has heart muscle issue after COVID-19
Alphonso Davies' return from a bout of COVID-19 has been put on hold with Bayern Munich saying the Canadian star shows signs of an inflammation of the heart muscle.
-
Every aspect of Canada's supply chain will be impacted by vaccine mandate for truckers, experts warn
Industry experts are warning that the federal government's new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers will impact the country's supply chain and hamper the flow of goods across the border, leading to potential shortages of some products.
-
Alberta will now only report COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk settings
Alberta is scaling back which COVID-19 outbreaks it will report due to rising case counts and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
-
Immunocompromised Ontarians can book 4th COVID-19 shot appointment starting today
Immunocompromised Ontarians can book appointments for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting this morning.
-
GTA home prices still forecast to rise 11 per cent in 2022 even with expected interest rate hikes: Royal LePage
Real estate brokerage Royal LePage says that the expected rise in interest rates in 2022 “may not be enough tooffset the significant upward price pressure” on homes, especially in the Greater Toronto Area where it expects the cost of the average property to go up by double-digits once again.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations grew by 38 on Thursday to a total of 786, as ICU admissions decreased from 82 to 79.
-
New poll suggests most Albertans expect to contract Omicron variant, divided on removing restrictions
Alberta continues to hold out against introducing further public health measures despite pressure from within the medical community, and a new poll suggests most Albertans agree with the province.
-
Sent home alone: Family demand answers after 6-year-old son walks more than a kilometre home by himself
Adanech Sahilie was shocked when her six-year-old son knocked on the family's front door Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will be lifted on Monday
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will no longer be in effect as of Monday, Jan. 17. as officials predict the province's explosive Omicron is coming to its peak. The premier also said he hopes that restaurants and other venues will be able to open in the coming weeks.
-
Teen dies after shooting in Montreal Plateau
A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in Montreal's Plateau borough.
-
CHSLDs were used to managing outbreaks, says Marguerite Blais
The Minister of Seniors and Caregivers, Marguerite Blais, says she learned on March 9, 2020 that people aged 65 and over were at risk of developing severe symptoms of COVID-19.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion
One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.
-
Rideau Canal now open for skating
The National Capital Commission announced the full 7.8 km stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway would open at 8 a.m. Friday.
-
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
Atlantic
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises to cut child care fees in half by end of year in Nova Scotia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to make a virtual child care announcement Friday.
-
N.B. moves to strictest level of its COVID-19 Winter Plan, 104 in hospital Thursday
New Brunswick will be moving into Level 3 of its COVID-1-9 Winter Plan effective 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
-
N.S. reports 59 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Thursday, three new outbreaks at hospitals
An additional five people have been admitted to hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19 and five other individuals have been discharged.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
-
Residential fire in Bright causes road closure
Emergency crews are on scene of a residential fire on John Street in Bright.
-
Police investigating armed robbery at Drumbo bank
OPP are looking for 'multiple' suspects after an armed bank robbery in Drumbo.
Vancouver
-
Vulnerable people on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside asked to take vaccine for others: health authority
A health authority says “vulnerable people” in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have been approached with offers of payment to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by people attempting to fraudulently get a B.C. vaccine card.
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Latest COVID-19 modelling coming from B.C. officials on spread of disease
B.C.'s top health officials will release the latest COVID-19 modelling data for the province Friday, the day after hospitalizations reached a new record high.
-
Fraudster posing as $70M lottery winner, promising free money on Facebook
Someone has been posing on Facebook as a recent lottery millionaire from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, promising free money to desperate people from around the world in an apparent ploy to defraud them.
Vancouver Island
-
First Nation chief accuses BC Ferries of racism over new vessel name
The chief of a Vancouver Island First Nation is accusing BC Ferries of racism and discrimination after the ferry operator chose a name favoured by a different First Nation for one of its new vessels.
-
2 more COVID-19 deaths reported on Vancouver Island as 412 new cases confirmed
Since the pandemic began, 2,462 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 151 in the island region.
-
Last year, Greater Victoria recorded most real estate sales since 2016
The latest report from the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) shows that home sales in Greater Victoria in 2021 were just short of record breaking pre-pandemic numbers reached in 2016.