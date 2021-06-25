WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman’s Twitter account will look a little different Friday afternoon.

As part of a wager between Winnipeg and Montreal during the NHL playoff series, Bowman announced he will cede control of his Twitter account to Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

Sadly our @NHLJets fell to the @CanadiensMTL during this year’s playoffs. I’ll honour my wager w/ @Val_Plante by letting her take over my Twitter account today for 1 hour beginning at 3 PM (CDT)/4 PM (EDT). Get ready for posts in English & French from my colleague from Montreal! pic.twitter.com/uX8C1s0smv — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) June 25, 2021

“Get ready for posts in English and French from my colleague in Montreal,” Bowman tweeted.

The mayors wagered that the mayor of the city whose team won their playoff series would be able to take over the loser’s Twitter account.

GAME ON! I’ve challenged Montreal’s Mayor @Val_Plante to a friendly wager... @NHLJets vs @CanadiensMTL series loser yields her/his Twitter account to the winning Mayor for 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/r4FIapMIXA — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) June 2, 2021

The Montreal Canadiens swept the Winnipeg Jets in four games.

Plante will run Bowman’s Twitter account (@Mayor_Bowman) starting at 3 p.m. Central Time.