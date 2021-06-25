Advertisement
Montreal mayor to take over Winnipeg mayor's Twitter account following playoff wager
Mayor Brian Bowman will have Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante take over his Twitter account on Friday for one hour after losing a playoff wager. (Image source: Twitter @mayor_bowman)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman’s Twitter account will look a little different Friday afternoon.
As part of a wager between Winnipeg and Montreal during the NHL playoff series, Bowman announced he will cede control of his Twitter account to Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.
“Get ready for posts in English and French from my colleague in Montreal,” Bowman tweeted.
The mayors wagered that the mayor of the city whose team won their playoff series would be able to take over the loser’s Twitter account.
The Montreal Canadiens swept the Winnipeg Jets in four games.
Plante will run Bowman’s Twitter account (@Mayor_Bowman) starting at 3 p.m. Central Time.