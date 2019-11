A man from Moose Lake, Man., is dead after an assault Friday morning.

Around 4:25 a.m., RCMP said their officers received a report of an assault on a 37-year-old man. Officers found the man in a field in Moose Lake, roughly 150 km from Winnipeg in southeastern Manitoba.

He was taken to a nursing station where he died of his injuries, RCMP said.

The Moose Lake RCMP and Major Crimes Services are investigating.