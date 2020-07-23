WINNIPEG -- RCMP in Moose Lake has charged a 26-year-old man with manslaughter following an incident at a home in the community earlier this week.

Two men were found with injuries at a home in Moose Lake on Monday and were taken to hospital.

A 26-year-old man from Moose Lake was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim, a 21-year-old man also from Moose Lake, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Roderick Jacob Nasekapow of Moose Lake was charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon on Wednesday. He was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court in The Pas on Thursday.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

RCMP said the investigation continues.

Moose Lake is located about 63 kilometres east of The Pas.