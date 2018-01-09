A motion calling for an internal audit into the Sterling Lyon extension controversy is coming Wednesday.

Charleswood Councillor Marty Morantz is set to table his request at this week's Executive Policy Committee meeting.

Morantz says he wants the audit prioritized, hoping it can get done before the 2018 election this fall.

The councillor says the motion will focus on the Sterling Lyon item but also on broader communication issues within the city.

Morantz says he has concerns no red flags were raised when the extension was changed impacting dozens of homeowners south of Wilkes Avenue.