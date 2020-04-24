WINNIPEG -- Morden police have provided an update about an armed and barricaded situation that happened in the city on Thursday.

Around 9:15 a.m. on April 23, the Morden Police Service was called to an apartment building on Sixth Street after reports that a tenant was scared of a neighbour. Police said the neighbour was acting irrational and breaking through their adjoining wall.

Officers from Morden and Winkler attended the call and tried to talk to the person. Police said a man came to the door and he was allegedly holding a knife. They also said he was advancing and yelling at officers.

Police said officers demanded that the man drop the knife but he didn't and a Taser was fired. However, the man was able to shut the door and stayed in the apartment.

The Regional Support Tactical Team, the Regional Crisis Negotiators Unit and the Morden Fire and Rescue were all eventually called in to help.

The apartment building was evacuated and people in nearby homes were asked to stay inside.

Police said the man refused to leave the apartment after several attempts by negotiators which led to a seven-hour standoff.

Around 4:30 p.m. police said the man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

The man, a 34-year-old from Morden, has been charged with:

• Mischief over $5,000;

• Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

• Assault with a weapon;

• Two counts of failing to comply with a release order;

• Failing to comply with an undertaking; and

• Two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The charges against the man have not been proven in court.

Bruce Robert lives across the street and stepped outside just before the incident unfolded.

"All of a sudden, there was a very fast approach of police, and we knew something was going on," Robert told CTV News on Thursday. "I had gone outside, and an officer had walked by and said 'you need to go in your house.' He continued to go down the street, telling everybody to stay inside."

Robert captured a video of officers in full tactical gear breaking down a door to arrest the suspect.

"You could hear windows breaking and they had punched the doors open in the front," he said.

-With Files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre