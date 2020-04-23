Morden police urging people to avoid ongoing incident
Published Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:52PM CST
Source: Twitter/ Morden Police
WINNIPEG -- Morden Police are currently on scene of an ongoing incident in the city.
Officers were called to the 300 block of 6 Street and are urging the public to stay away from the area.
Police there said the area has been contained and there is no threat to the public.
Morden Police tweeted that water and hydro have been disconnected.
This is a developing story. More details to come.