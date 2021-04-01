WINNIPEG -- More affordable housing options for at-risk, homeless young people recovering from addiction are coming to Brandon, Man.

The Government of Canada made the announcement on Wednesday, saying a total of $5.25 million is being invested in the housing initiative. The Government of Canada is providing $3.3 million in funding through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, and $1.95 million is coming from the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement with the Government of Manitoba.

"This investment is a crucial step towards ensuring that the most vulnerable among us have access to the housing and supports that meet their needs,” said Adam Vaughan, parliamentary secretary to the minister of families, children and social development, in a news release.

“Thanks to this funding, more at-risk youth in Brandon will be able to have access to the support services they need for secure housing and to lead safe and healthier lives.”

The first residents are now moving into the Common Spaces apartments, with the first units set to open on Friday. The rest of the units are expected to open on May 1.

Common Spaces consists of 30 housing units, about half of which are designated for at-risk young people recovering from addiction. Westman Youth for Christ will operate the buildings.

“We're excited to serve our community by providing both second-stage recovery housing and supports for young people through our newest program, Common Spaces, and additional affordable housing for our city,” said Dwayne Dyck, executive director of Westman Youth for Christ.

The Common Spaces project is aimed at providing safe and secure housing, as well as support services, for young people transitioning from homelessness or addictions into independent living.

The apartments are located in Brandon’s core and are close to support agencies, stores and public transit.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to our investment in this project, more youth in Brandon now have a safe and secure place to call home as they continue their recovery journey from addiction to lead safe and healthier lives,” said Ahmed Hussen, minister of families ,children and social development and the minister response for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.

“This is the National Housing Strategy at work!”