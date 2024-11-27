More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police

Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised.

Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the Dark Web.

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” said Const. Stephen Spencer during a Wednesday news conference.

Irene Lima, 55, and Chad Kabecz, 40, were arrested in October following an investigation into animal cruelty. Electronics were seized from their home and analyzed, with police saying hundreds of videos and photographs were found, along with tens of thousands of encrypted communications.

Investigators allege Kabecz created an underground black market network where people had to submit a video of themselves killing an animal to get access. They allege Kabecz and Lima organized content being created and shared and profited from it.

“Between May 20th, 2024, and October 7th, 2024, more than 75 animals were filmed or photographed being tortured and killed. In some of these instances, there was also a sexual component to the offence,” police wrote in a news release.

Police added that due to the nature of the criminal activity online, investigations have expanded internationally, though they did not share which countries were involved.

“When it comes to the Internet and the Dark Web, information that’s posted can be tracked,” Spencer said. “Even though people believe they are anonymous, their information can be tracked.”

Police also allege Lima and Kabecz discussed their intention to torture a child, and several images of child sex abuse material had been accessed on a device belonging to the pair.

Lima and Kabecz were re-arrested on Monday.

Lima has been charged with six counts of killing or injuring animals, six counts of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, four counts of bestiality, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and charges relating to child sex abuse material possession.

Kabecz has been charged with four counts of compelling bestiality and one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Kabecz and Lima were both detained in custody. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police said the investigation is continuing.