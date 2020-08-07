WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials said they will provide additional information about COVID-19 cases announced in the province this coming weekend.

During a media conference on Friday afternoon, Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer, said more detail will be coming in its weekend update.

“This is part of our response, listening to Manitobans, that they want to hear and receive more information,” he said. “The weekend bulletins are going to be more fulsome, even this weekend.

“That does take a while to ramp up this work, over the weekend, but there will be more information shared this weekend than the past weekend.”

Since June, the province has been posting new COVID-19 cases on social media on the weekends, and adding more information on the cases on Mondays.

Over the Terry Fox Day long weekend, the province announced a total of 27 cases on social media, but no information about who contracted the virus, the locations of the cases, or hospitalizations wasn't released until Tuesday.

Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew criticized the province Tuesday, saying Manitobans need to have more information on cases so they can take precautions.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen said Tuesday the province is also looking at holding more case briefings each week. Currently, briefings are scheduled to be held once a week on Mondays.

As of Friday, Manitoba has reported 491 cases of COVID-19 since March 12.