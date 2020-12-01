WINNIPEG -- The youngest COVID-19 death in the province so far, a boy under the age of ten from Winnipeg, was Indigenous.

The death, first announced on Saturday, was listed in the Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team (PRCT) Daily Bulletin on Monday.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, Premier Brian Pallister started by offering his condolences.

"This past weekend was, I think, the most difficult yet in respect to the death of a Manitoba boy under the age (of) 10," said Pallister. "This is truly heartbreaking and our thoughts and prayers go out to this boy's loved ones and everyone who has lost a relative or friend during this unprecedented time."

The province said the boy did have underlying health conditions.

So far, Manitoba's Indigenous population has been hit hard by the pandemic. According to Monday's update, 3,041 COVID-19 cases in the province are Indigenous.

Indigenous people currently make up 38 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in intensive care and 13 per cent of the deaths.