'More efficient way': Virtual response to break-ins helping Winnipeg police tackle more dangerous crime

With an overwhelming wave of break-ins washing over Winnipeg and not enough officers to respond, police are turning to technology to help.

Officers who are part of the virtual response unit are able to connect with victims of non-urgent break-ins and property crimes via video chat, rather than attending in person.

"Virtual police response has allowed us a much quicker response," said Insp. Helen Peters.

When police get a report of a break-in at a home or business, and there is no safety risk, it's dropped lower on the priority list and could take days for officers to respond in person.

"Our resources are primarily going to high priority calls, that's calls where there's a risk of danger."

But the virtual response unit can connect within 24 hours, using smartphones and video calls.

"We're then going to ask the homeowner if they can turn their camera and show us the point of entry, what we believe might be the point of exit, the items that they think may have been touched," said Peters.

Once those details have been gathered, they are sent to investigators who can follow up.

In the five years since the program's inception, the number of virtual responses has spiked – from 264 in 2019 to more than 2,300 last year.

Coun. Markus Chambers, who is also the chair of the police board, said the program has been successful.

He said with violent crime on the rise, technology will make a difference.

"A more efficient way of dealing with those lower-level crimes, such as the virtual reporting, that's something that's going to help out in the long run," said Chambers.

Winnipeg police said the virtual response is optional and victims of break-ins can choose to have an officer come in person, however, it may take longer.