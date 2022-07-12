More electric vehicle charging stations coming to Manitoba

Manitoba is set to see more electric vehicle charging stations pop up throughout the province the federal government announced on Tuesday.

Terry Duguid, the MP for Winnipeg South, announced the feds have partnered with Manitoba Motor Dealers Association (MMDA) and Eco-West Canada, to bring 400 chargers to Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Duguid said the government is investing $2.5 million to install these charging stations and the money is coming out of the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Fund.

Kabeir Dilawri, a board member and past president of the MMDA, said electric vehicles are the best way for Canadians to protect the environment and promote a sustainable future.

"This is a significant step forward in developing and expanding Manitoba's electric vehicle charging network, making it easier for drivers to switch to electric vehicles," said Dilawri.

He said the MMDA is supporting the installation of up to 300 chargers in the province—55 per cent in Winnipeg, 35 per cent in rural communities, and 10 per cent in northern Manitoba.

"Of these chargers, 75 per cent are level 2 chargers, producing between 3.3 and 19.2 kilowatts. Five per cent of them are chargers producing between 20 and 49 kilowatts, and 20 per cent are 50 kilowatts and above chargers."

He said the emphasis was put on installing fast chargers so there can be more users throughout any given day.

Ivan Normandeau, the president of Eco-West Canada, said this announcement ensures the company and the prairies as a whole can contribute more to meeting net-zero emission goals.

"By supporting the development of effective charging infrastructure in our communities, the federal government is tangibly supporting citizens and businesses to make a sustainable transition to zero-emission vehicles," said Normandeau.

The new charging stations are set to be installed by the end of 2023.