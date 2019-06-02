Another group of evacuees have arrived in Winnipeg from Pikangikum, the Ontario First Nation threatened by a massive wildfire close to the community.

On Sunday the Canadian Armed Forces conducted five evacuation flights. Through the use of four Hercules jets, roughly 320 people were brought to Winnipeg, with another 400 expected Monday.

The evacuees are staying in Winnipeg hotels.

Shawn Feely, vice president of the Canadian Red Cross Manitoba, says the organization is helping to co-ordinate services for the evacuees.

"People arrive here, we get them settled at a reception centre," said Feely.

"They get their hotel room, and if they need any medical assistance there are medical personnel there."

It is not known how long the evacuees will have to stay in Winnipeg.