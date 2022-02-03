More fans welcome at Winnipeg Jets games under health order changes

Winnipeg Jets fans are set to return to the stands for the team’s next home game at Canada Life Centre.

Upcoming public health orders announced by the province on Wednesday and going into effect on Feb. 8 will allow professional sports events to have capacity limits up to 50 per cent with proof of immunization.

“(This is) Great news for our community to finally have the opportunity to welcome fans back to Canada Life Centre,” said Norva Riddell, senior vice president of sales with True North Sports and Entertainment.

“Sports is all about bringing the community together and if we can’t get together I think the impact is really about making memories and having a good time together and that’s what we’ve all been missing and likely craving.”

Under the previous public health orders, the Jets had attendance capped at 250 fans, prompting some games in January to be rescheduled to February.

Canada Life Centre will welcome about 7,600 fans for Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

That game is one of five scheduled for this month.

The Winnipeg Jets organization said season ticket holders will be assigned seats to two or three of the upcoming home games and some tickets will be available to the general public starting on Friday at noon.

Existing COVID-19 protocols will remain in place with fans needing to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking, and provide proof of vaccination upon entry.

Capacity limits will also apply to Manitoba Moose games.