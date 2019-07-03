The Assiniboine Park Conservancy needs more help from the city for the Diversity Gardens project.

A report to the mayor’s executive policy committee is asking for an increase on a city loan guarantee from $17 million to $20 million, and an extension for repayment from the end of 2020 to December 2023.

“By the end of 2023, APC expects to fundraise $11.8 million of additional pledges to completely repay the operating facility,” the report says.

As previously reported, the project has ballooned in cost from $50 million in 2012, to $75 million in 2017, with the latest estimate now at $97.8 million.

“APC indicated several factors forced the project’s price to escalate,” the report states, “including a one-year construction delay with respect to awaiting government funding confirmations, an increase in the price of steel and an underground stream that created a need for more expensive foundations.”

It also says the gardens has a complex design.

“An indoor structure that will offer precise light, temperature and humidity levels for a variety of plants, also played a role in the increase.”

The mayor’s executive policy committee is set to vote on the new funding model next week.

According to the report the project is slated for “substantial” completion by August 2020.