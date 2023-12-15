WINNIPEG
    More housing coming for homeless in Manitoba with mental-health supports

    A homeless encampment is pictured near the Disraeli Freeway on Wednesday, June 10, 2023.
    The Manitoba government says it's spending $2.8 million on supportive housing units to address homelessness.

    The government says up to 250 rental units will be available in the coming weeks in Winnipeg, Brandon, Swan River and Portage la Prairie.

    The units will be a combination of publicly owned Manitoba Housing apartments, non-profit homes, and private rentals with government rent supplements.

    Housing, Addictions and Homelessness Minister Bernadette Smith says the units are also to offer support services, including mental-health and addiction programs.

    She says another $2.9 million is to be released in the new year for housing programs specific to women and the LBGTQ community.

    The NDP government, elected in October, has promised to end chronic homelessness within eight years.

