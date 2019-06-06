

CTV Winnipeg





More housing is on the way for women and children escaping family violence.

The Manitoba government says it’s looking for a community partner to designate 50 new social housing units.

“A safe place to call home is important for every family, but particularly for those who are leaving violence and abuse,” said Families Minister Heather Stefanson in a news release on Thursday.

“This partnership will help ensure stable housing is available to women and their children when they need it the most.”

Manitoba Housing has issued a request of interest to community groups who have experience in property management or expertise in family violence, according to the release.

The units may be managed by either the proponent or a property management company they select.

The request of interest is posted on the government’s website and closes Aug. 9.

An applicant will be selected in the fall.