'More life out of them': City looking to improve some community centre arenas in Winnipeg
A number of Winnipeg arenas could be getting a facelift.
The city is looking for a consultant to assess nine arenas run by community centres and report back with suggested fixes and costs, with funding coming from an $8 million provincial pot.
The city said based on the age of the buildings, a lot of the components inside have exceeded their lifespan.
"This isn't meant to get another 50 years out of some of these facilities, but it's meant to get some more life out of them," said Coun. Brian Mayes.
One of the buildings is at the Dakota Community Centre, which has two sheets of ice.
"In (all) honesty, this is a 28-year-old facility. It's probably one of the new facilities in the whole city," said Michelle Augert, the CEO of Dakota Community Centre.
She said there have been costly improvements to the ice plant at the community centre and there are other items on the to-do list, like the dehumidification system and the roof.
"With the elements and stuff, we get leaks and we get different things happening that need to be repaired."
Along with Dakota, the other community centres include Allard, Garden City, Gateway, Glenwood, Maples, Richmond Kings, St. Norbert and West Kildonan Memorial.
The consultant would on the arenas' structural condition, including ice plants, roofs, washrooms, dressing rooms and fire suppression systems.
Mayes said $3.5 million of the provincial funding was previously earmarked for the 12 arenas operated by the city.
The total $8 million won't bring new sheets of ice, but will help with important work.
"$8 million can at least improve the carbon monoxide testing. That kind of thing," said Mayes.
Also part of the work, the city is also including an energy audit, the help curb consumption and save money.
"Generally, for us to run these two pads year-round, can be an average of about $20,000 a month just in Hydro," said Augert.
The request for proposal says there is $450,000 available for the arena assessment contract.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How Paul Bernardo's prison transfer renewed an old legal debate over just two words
The federal Conservatives say Canadians angry over Paul Bernardo's move to a medium-security prison have a Liberal government law to blame.
More than missing children: Family of Bolton siblings release statement on day 7 of Amber Alert
As an Amber Alert for two allegedly abducted siblings in B.C. stretches into its seventh day, their family is opening up about the devastating impact of the children’s absence.
Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house
Pete Davidson has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home and will perform 50 hours community service, authorities said Tuesday.
'We are going to be tested again': Experts on Canada's pandemic response
A panel of experts made further calls for an independent inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday, stressing that the country's pandemic response must be reviewed before it’s tested once again.
Biden's dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
U.S. President Joe Biden's dog Commander bit Secret Service officers at least 10 times between October 2022 and January, including one incident that required a trip to the hospital for an injured law enforcement officer, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.
Man sentenced to 8 years in prison after attacking Mississauga mosque last year
The man who attacked worshippers at a Mississauga mosque last year has been sentenced to eight years in prison, a week after pleading guilty to three terrorism charges.
Regina
-
Riders welcome back veteran receivers after struggling on offence
Saskatchewan Roughrider's veteran receivers Brayden Lenius and Jake Wieneke both participated in practice on Tuesday. The two are coming off the team's six game injured list.
-
Robberies in Regina up 34% compared to 2022, report shows
A rise in robberies, crimes against people and property were highlighted during the latest Board of Police Commissioners meeting for the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Residents of Pilot Butte frustrated over compost facility
The town of Pilot Butte is still at odds with the City of Regina after it was decided that a new compost facility would be built 1.6 kilometres away from the town.
Saskatoon
-
'Jittery as hell': Saskatoon woman shaken after witnessing her nephew's stabbing
The stabbing of a teenager in downtown Saskatoon last week has left one family in shock and looking for answers.
-
'You've stepped in it': Saskatoon city council works to tackle projected $51 million funding gap
Saskatoon city council sat down again Tuesday morning to chart a course to tackle a projected budget shortfall of more than $50 million.
-
Saskatoon police say train was involved in Tuesday sudden death
Saskatoon police are asking traffic to avoid the 700 block of 22 Street West.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin police say victims were stabbed, pepper sprayed; teen charged with attempted murder
A 16-year-year old from Manitoulin Island has been charged with attempted murder after police uncovered a disturbing scene July 21.
-
After pandemic pause, stunt driving surges in the north this summer
Speeders and motorists being charged with stunt driving are keeping police busy in northern Ontario.
-
Police say suspect stole partner’s vehicle, abandoned them on Manitoulin highway rest spot
A suspect from Oshawa has been charged following an incident late in the evening July 21 on Manitoulin Island.
Edmonton
-
Driver charged following EPS car chase, Sherwood Park crash
Edmonton police say several charges are pending after a crash caused Wye Road to be closed during afternoon rush hour on Tuesday.
-
Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
-
RCMP seek 'armed and dangerous' man, lift Kikino Métis Settlement shelter-in-place advisory
A shelter-in-place advisory was issued for Kikino Métis Settlement Tuesday afternoon as Mounties tried to arrest an "armed and dangerous man."
Toronto
-
The Scarborough RT was supposed to be replaced years ago. Here why it's still running
With just months to go before the Scarborough RT is decommissioned, the TTC has temporarily shut down service on the line following a train derailment on Monday night that left five people injured. This could be the final nail in the coffin for the aging transit line.
-
Education minister orders review into allegations of Toronto principal who died
Ontario’s education minister says his staff will review the allegations of a principal who died by suicide months after launching a lawsuit against the Toronto District School Board for allegedly failing to support him when he was accused of racism during a professional training session.
-
'Too good to be true': Ontario woman says she was scammed $800 after buying concert tickets on Facebook Marketplace
An Ontario woman tried surprising her husband with concert tickets for his birthday, but instead, she says she was scammed.
Calgary
-
'Now we're being broken apart': Some Lake Louise Ski Resort staff laid off after fire
It's another devastating blow for people who work at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Superman and friends pay sick kids a visit at Alberta Children's Hospital
A small league of superheroes was spotted scaling the walls outside the Alberta Children's Hospital on Tuesday.
-
Feds warn Alberta clinic will violate medicare by charging for faster doctor access
Health Canada says a Calgary medical clinic that soon plans to charge its patients a fee to gain faster access to a family doctor would be breaching medicare laws.
Montreal
-
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
-
Colombian man gets 27 years for helping run global fentanyl trafficking ring from Quebec prison
A Colombian man who helped lead an international fentanyl trafficking network inside a prison east of Montreal has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.
-
Noise complaints amplify ahead of REM launch next week
In less than a week, the REM will transport passengers between Montreal's South Shore and downtown. For months now, the train's noise has become part of the scenery for residents of Griffintown.
Ottawa
-
Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
-
Expect traffic delays on Riverside Drive this weekend
The city of Ottawa says drivers and transit users can expect traffic delays on Riverside Drive this weekend as crews undertake sewer work.
-
As LRT shutdown continues, riders look for other ways to get around
As OC Transpo continues to run tests along the LRT line to dig deeper into issues plaguing the wheel hub assembly, riders say they're starting to lose patience more than a week into the shutdown.
Atlantic
-
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Search ongoing for missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County
Search efforts are ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for a missing swimmer last seen in Gold River.
-
Flood-related evacuation orders and detours remain in Nova Scotia's South Shore
Detours and evacuation orders are still in place in Nova Scotia’s South Shore and it’s unclear for how long the disruption could last.
Kitchener
-
Witnesses describe dramatic pilot rescue after plane crashes into Belwood Lake
The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.
-
'It was a heartbreaking story': Brantford police renew appeal for Baby Parker 18 years later
The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is renewing its appeal to the community for help finding the parents of Baby Parker, a newborn found dead in a Brantford park 18 years ago.
-
KW Siskins mourn 18-year-old player’s sudden death
The KW Siskins are mourning the death of 18-year-old defencemen Tyson Downs.
Vancouver
-
Grieving B.C. mom contacted by police investigating Kenneth Law, man accused of aiding suicides
A grieving mom from Langley, B.C., says she's been contacted by police involved in the investigation into Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of aiding and abetting suicides.
-
More than missing children: Family of Bolton siblings release statement on day 7 of Amber Alert
As an Amber Alert for two allegedly abducted siblings in B.C. stretches into its seventh day, their family is opening up about the devastating impact of the children’s absence.
-
Shambhala Music Festival divers find body in river: Salmo RCMP
A man was found dead in a river in Salmo, B.C. Monday, as the popular Shambhala Music Festival was wrapping up after the weekend, according to Mounties.
Vancouver Island
-
Tenant calls on Victoria council to mandate accessible parking spots in rental buildings for people with disabilities
For Donald, a car is essential. Finding an affordable place to park it on limited funds has become a major problem.
-
Highway 4 closed due to high winds, limiting access to Tofino, Port Alberni
High winds forced the complete closure of Vancouver Island's only highway to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet on Tuesday.
-
Police watchdog investigating after arrested man suffers serious injuries in Nanaimo
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries when he was taken into custody by the Nanaimo RCMP.