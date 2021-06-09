WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has once again expanded the eligibility for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, the province announced anyone who received their first dose on or before May 4 will now be eligible to book the second dose.

Manitobans can book the second dose by calling 1-844-626-8222 or by booking online.

When booking an appointment, people must know what vaccine they received for their first shot and when they received it.

The second dose is also available to all Indigenous people in the province and those with specific health conditions.

To date, Manitoba has received 1,041,040 doses of vaccine, and more is expected to come this week.

The province is scheduled to receive 87,750 doses of Pfizer, 3,500 doses of Moderna, and 7,500 doses of AstraZeneca.

This is a developing story. More details to come.