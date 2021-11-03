More Manitobans now eligible for third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

WINNIPEG -

More Manitobans are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, the province announced Wednesday.

The provincial government said it now recommends all First Nations, Inuit and Métis people who are 18 years old and up, along with people 70 and older get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead for the First Nations Pandemic Coordination Team, are set to give more details at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The province said the third dose should be given at least six months after the last dose was received.

It said wherever possible, the third dose should be the same mRNA vaccine (i.e. Pfizer of Moderna) as the previous dose, but either mRNA vaccine is safe to receive.

The province also said it is now recommending people receive their second dose eight weeks after their first dose.

The previous recommendation was four weeks.

The new guidance is in-line with recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

On Tuesday, Manitoba announced 127 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of active cases to 1,303 and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 63,809.

The province also reported one new death related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,249.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is at five per cent.

As for vaccination rates, 86.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 83.8 per cent have received both doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.