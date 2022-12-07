More money possibly coming to pay councillor's assistants

Winnipeg city councillors could be getting more money to pay their assistants and set up community offices.

A report at city hall says the turnover rate for councillor assistants is at 50 per cent.

The money that goes toward paying assistants comes out of the annual allowance for the ward – just under $85,000 - which is significantly lower compared to other cities in the country.

In Edmonton, the allowance is $176,984, $280,900 in Calgary and more than half a million in Toronto.

That money is also expected to be used to cover office supplies, furniture, business meals and other expenses.

Coun. Devi Sharma said she is lucky that she has had her executive assistant with her since 2015.

"There's been some of my colleagues, they've had seven assistants in the matter of a few years in one term," said Sharma.

The reason for the high turnover is mainly due to low pay, long hours, and councillor assistants aren't eligible for a pension.

"I'd like to hire a permanent (executive assistant), the challenge I have as I've done interviews, one gentleman said to me, 'I make more, Russ, driving a taxi,'" said Coun. Russ Wyatt.

But changes could be coming. Following a vote at the mayor's executive policy committee, consideration will be given in next year's budget for a dedicated fund to pay assistant salaries and vacation, and to provide them with a city pension.

"I'm open to an increase in funding to the ward allowances," said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

Money for a community office for councillors will also be considered. Right now, Sharma is the only member of council who operates one.

"I think it's a very good thing. It's difficult for folks to come meet with their councillor at city hall," said Sharma.

There is also a measure to increase the ward allowances to the rate of inflation but it's unclear how much all of this could cost.

The report says, on average, 62 per cent of ward allowance funding is spent on assistant salaries and benefits.