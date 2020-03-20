WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has further reduced non-essential services in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The city says it will be closing multiple frontline service counters at city buildings at the end of the day Friday.

Counters closed include the community service department and the assessment and taxation office. The front counters at the Susan A. Thompson Building (510 Main St.) and the Bilingual Service Centre (170 Goulet St.) remain open at this time.

Animal services will be closed to the public at the end of the day on March 20. Staff will continue responding to emergency and stray animal calls only. Residents can report stray animals or emergency calls by calling 311.

The city adds, animal services will continue to reunite lost dogs with their owners, and dogs will still be available to adopt, but appointments must be made in advance by calling 311.

All interior occupied residential inspections are suspended until further notice, and the city’s planning, property and development department will contact those with outstanding appointments directly to reschedule.

Commercial and new build residential (unoccupied) inspections, will continue.

Residents in need of wedding licences will no longer be able to obtain them at the city clerk’s office until further notice.

