Some parents in the St. James-Assiniboia School Division may have to open their wallets a little wider next year.

Right now the school division provides free school bus service for kids living more than a kilometer away from the school.

Starting in September, you have to be further away for the free ride. Unless the student lives more than 1.6 kilometers from their school, parents will have pay a $52 fee each month to ride the bus.

If parents are sending a second child on the bus, the fee for that child drops to 26-dollars.

"We have to be financially responsible," said assistant superintendent Mike Wake. "And we have to find some efficiencies in what we're doing."

Wake says the decision brings the division in line with the regulations in the Public Schools Act, and is similar to the current practice in other Winnipeg school divisions.

"We do realize this is going to impact families," said Wake. "But at the same time our priority is to do as much as we can to protect the instructional piece in the classrooms."

But Jennifer Lusk, who just registered her daughter for kindergarten, worries about the impact this could have on home daycares. "If they have little kids, infants and toddlers and school age children in their facility, they're going to have to bundle up those little kids and walk them to school and back if they are going to keep the school age kids in their homes."

The division says it's begun reaching out to its daycare providers, and has asked them to meet and discuss the upcoming changes. It also says families who believe the fee will be an economic hardship can apply for a subsidy.