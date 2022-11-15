More private health-care options, crime prevention take centre stage in Manitoba's throne speech

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks at a news conference prior to the throne speech at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks at a news conference prior to the throne speech at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source

Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people.

(Esri Canada / ArcGIS map)

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island